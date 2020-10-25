A special ceremony will be held today to mark the 72th anniversary of one of Malta’s worst sea tragedies in which 23 people drowned. The tragedy happened on October 30, 1948, while some Gozitans were trying to cross from Marfa to Mġarr Harbour in a luzzu.

Among those who drowned were two policemen, a woman and two members of the crew.

The boat overturned near Ħondoq ir-Rummien Bay, and only four people survived by swimming to shore.

Canon Joseph Zammit will celebrate Mass near the memorial at Żewwieqa Waterfront, Mġarr, at 9.30am. After Mass, wreaths will be placed at the foot of the monument.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri will be present for the event, which is being organised by the Gozo Ministry’s National and Regional Celebrations Committee.