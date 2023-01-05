A 72-year-old man was grievously injured on Thursday in a traffic accident in Qormi.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Imdina at 10am.

The victim, who lives in Mellieħa, was riding a Triumph Speedmaster that was involved in a collision with a BMW X1 that was being driven by a 34-year-old woman from Żebbug.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. The police are investigating.