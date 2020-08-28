A tour organiser was on Friday charged with spray painting red arrows on rocks and rubble walls at the Majjistral Nature Park.

The arrows, delineating tracking routes, have over the past days been flagged by runners and cyclists in Comino, Fomm ir-Riħ, Ras il-Qammieħ, the Red Tower area, Għar Lapsi and Majjistral Nature Park among others.

Serge Morel-Jean, 73, from France and residing at a hotel in Mellieħa was accused of causing willful damage to government property.

The cost of repairing the damage exceeds €2,500.

Magistrate Victor Axiak heard how on August 26, Morel-Jean, who told the court he is retired but also the director of a travel agency, was also accused of violating the Flora, Fauna and Natural Habitats Protection regulations.

He was also accused of damaging the Majjistral Nature and History Park and breaching several provisions of laws dealing with environmental protection.

Inspector Elliott Magro charged the 73-year-old after police and ERA received reports of red arrows being sprayed on property around the park.

Police investigations uncovered how the accused had allegedly brought a group of athletes to Malta and wanted to mark the trails where they would be running.

The police found spray cans in his car. He was taken to the park where he was told that if he removed the arrows no charges would be pressed, but after removing a couple of them, the man started covering them with soil or just scratching them.

Morel-Jean’s lawyer, Joe Brincat, entered a plea of not guilty.

“Definitely not,” said the lawyer, when asked if the accused was pleading guilty. He requested bail.

Magro did not object to bail, but told the court that the accused had to leave his contact details against a guarantee.

“There is a disaster and big expenses involved in cleaning it up.”