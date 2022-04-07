A further 731 new COVID-19 cases were detected overnight although the situation in hospital remains unknown since the public health authorities have once again failed to provide the information.

According to the latest update, two patients died while another 401 recovered.

The health ministry stopped publishing the daily infographic with new cases, recoveries, deaths and hospital numbers a day after the election. Public health chief Charmaine Gauci has directed the public to an online repository where the figures are updated, although this does not include details on those in hospital and intensive care.

The health authorities have for months repeatedly said the focus should now be on those in hospital and not on the number of cases in the community.

Several countries have started relaxing COVID-19 measures despite the increase in virus numbers.

Health Minister Chris Fearne on Monday announced further changes to Malta's COVID-19 rules. Self-testing kits will soon become legal, while those without a vaccine can finally travel to Malta without the need to quarantine upon arrival if they show proof of previous infection or a negative test.

Masks will also no longer be mandatory in schools after the Easter holidays.