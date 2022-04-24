Several partners will be investing €735,000 in the Majjistral Park, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said.

She said that through an agreement signed between the Environment and Resources Authority and Heritage Parks, €370,000 will be invested in the restoration of habitat and afforestation.

The works will include the restoration of the sand dunes in Għajn Tuffieħa where rare and indigenous species will be introduced and certain zones will be regenerated. Suitable trees and plants will also be planted and the zones will be kept clean, ERA CEO Kevin Mercieca said.

A number of private entities, namely Corinthia Foundation, Gasan Foundation, Kummer & Vanotti, Mapfre, Melita Foundation, Pragmatic Play and PwC, also invested €360,000 in maintenance works at the Barracks zone.

The minister announced the investment during a visit to the Green Fair, held on the occasion of World Earth Day.

Green Fair, which continues until 6pm, includes talks and workshops, as well as a children’s area.