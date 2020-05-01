Police had caught 74 motorists speeding on Friday, the police said, with 60 of those tickets dished out for contraventions on just two roads.

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, the police said officers from the Traffic and Rapid Intervention Sections, assisted by Transport Malta’s enforcement section, carried out speed checks in the Mellieħa and St Paul’s Bay areas.

Thirty tickets were issued in Triq Louis Wettinger (Mellieħa Bypass), three in the St Paul’s Bay Bypass, 10 in Triq Kennedy Drive and 31 along the Coast Road.

Another eight tickets for other traffic breaches were issued. These included driving without wearing a safety belt, cars with tinted glass and cars without a registration number.

The police urged motorists not to speed or drive dangerously just because they saw fewer vehicles on roads. Inspections would continue while police also carried out other enforcement work related to the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.