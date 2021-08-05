A total of 78 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday as an 88-year-old woman died after testing positive.

35 people are receiving treatment in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

The figures were issued by Health Minister Chris Fearne at a press conference on regulations related to the containment of the virus, and later confirmed in the lunchtime medical bulletin.

A total of 82 new virus cases had been reported on Wednesday. The average age of the patients was 35.

3,260 virus tests were made between Monday and Tuesday.

The number of vaccination jabs has increased to 767,831, with 389,610 people now fully vaccinated.