Seventy-five new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Wednesday, the lowest since 68 cases were reported on October 12.

But Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci cautioned when replying to questions on Times of Malta's Ask Charmaine programme that numbers need to be sustained as a low level for several days before one could say there has been a drop in numbers.

"We look at the seven-day moving average," she said.

Malta had 80 new cases two days ago but the number of cases jumped just over 100 again on Tuesday.

On the new numbers, the Ministry of Health said 2,946 tests were held overnight. Seventy-four patients recovered in the past 24 hours and there are now 1,915 active cases.

The new cases are still being investigated.

Of Tuesday's cases, 11 were contacts with family members who tested positive, four were contacts with work colleagues who tested positive, eight were contacts with other positive cases, one case was imported and six stemmed from social gatherings.