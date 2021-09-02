A total of 75 people tested positive for COVID over the past 24 hours, while a further 54 recovered.

No deaths linked to the virus were registered overnight, meaning Malta currently has 704 active COVID cases.

Of these, 34 are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are in intensive care.

Vaccination

According to health data published on Thursday, 797,562 vaccination doses have been administered so far, while 413,041 people are fully jabbed against the virus.

During a press conference last month, Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci had said that as of mid-September, an additional booster dose will be given to the immuno-compromised and those in homes for the elderly.

Around 15,000 booster doses will be needed for the groups identified.

On Wednesday the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said that there was no urgent need for boosters for fully vaccinated people in the general population.

In an interim report, the ECDC said that when in contact with people at risk of severe disease, physical distancing, the wearing of face masks and hand and respiratory hygiene remained pivotal measures for reducing the risk of transmission. These non-pharmaceutical interventions should always complement vaccination, in particular in high-risk settings such as long-term care facilities or hospital wards.

In its recommendations is also urged for a better understanding of the benefits and risks of possible booster doses.

"Benefits may include increased protection against severe disease, mild-to-moderate disease, post-COVID-19 condition (often called ‘long COVID’) SARS-CoV-2 infection, and virus transmission.

"Risks include possible safety concerns and public health implications, such as the impact on vaccine confidence and uptake, and global availability of vaccines."