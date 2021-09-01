A 75-year-old motorcyclist had to be rushed to Mater Dei on Wednesday afternoon after he was involved in a crash in St Julian's.

The man, from Naxxar, was involved in an accident with 57-year-old man who was driving a Honda Accord. The accident occurred at around 3.30pm on St Andrew Street.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where his condition was found to be grievous.

Police investigations are ongoing.