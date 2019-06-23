The parish of St Lawrence in Vittoriosa is celebrating the 75th anniversary of a historical pilgrimage which took place with the statue of St Lawrence from Cospicua to Vittoriosa.

The pilgrimage had been held to celebrate the feast after the war had ended and the statue was brought back from Rabat where it had been kept for safeguarding.

Events kick off today with a concelebrated Mass at 6pm at St Paul’s Collegiate Church, Rabat, with the participation of the Rabat Chapter and the Chapter of the Collegiate church of St Lawrence, Vittoriosa.

Tomorrow at 7.30pm, the President and Mrs Vella attend a musico-literary evening at the Collegiate Church of St Lawrence, with the participation of the Brass Ensemble of St Lawrence Band Club. Ġorġ Peresso will be conducting the evening, while George Agius will recall the historical event. The evening comes to an end with the President unveiling a commemorative marble plaque.

On Monday at 10am there will be a special activity for children at the church of the Immaculate Conception in Cospicua. At 6.30pm, the reliquary of St Lawrence will be carried in procession at Cospicua parish church, followed by prayer.

On Tuesday at 6pm there will be a solemn High Mass conducted by Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona, OP, together with the Chapters of the Three Cities and that of Rabat and the clergy and religious from Cottonera. The Tota Pulchra Choir of Cospicua will animate the celebration.

At 7.15pm there will be a pilgrimage with the statue of St Lawrence from the Cospicua Collegiate to that of Vittoriosa, with the participation of the St George’s Band of Cospicua and St Lawrence’s Band of Vittoriosa. Members of the community of San Lawrenz, Gozo, will also join the pilgrimage.