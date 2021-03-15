The police issued a record 750 COVID-19 fines over the past week as enforcement was stepped up in the wake of tighter restrictions. Over 500 fines were issued in the previous week.

“The fines were issued by different police districts and sections in connection with breaches of the COVID-19 regulations,” the police said in a Facebook post.

When contacted a police spokesperson said that the police could not provide a breakdown of the fines.

Inspections were stepped up over the past weeks as COVID-19 cases surged and the government introduced tighter restrictions, including a limit on groups in public areas which may not exceed four persons, unless they are from the same household.

Last week, a man was also fined €350 by a court after he was found guilty of falsifying a COVID-19 test.

Also last week, authorities announced that 789 people were fined for breaking COVID-19 rules the previous week, out of which 706 were issued to people failing to wear a mask properly.

The fines were issued by the police, local wardens, the Malta Tourism Authority, Transport Malta and the Environmental Health Directorate.

Those failing to wear a mask or gathering in groups of more than four can be fined €100, reduced to €50 if the offence is admitted and paid immediately.