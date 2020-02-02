In preparation for the Day of Liberation of the Auschwitz death camp in Poland, which is marked every year on January 27, a group of students at our school together with our teacher, Martin Azzopardi, held a session to mark the event and raise awareness about the atrocities that took place at the concentration camps of the Nazi regime.

This year marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation, and around 120 Auschwitz and other Holocaust survivors from all over the world attended to the memorial at Auschwitz last Monday with the support of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation of New York City led by Ronald Lauder.

A survivor of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp lays a candle at a memorial in Oswiecim, Poland, last Monday. Photo: Peter Niedung/Nurphoto/AFP

Auschwitz Concentration Camp was liberated on January 27, 1945, by the soldiers of the Soviet Red Army. It was a paradox of history that Soviet soldiers, who formally represented the Stalinist totalitarian regime, brought freedom to the prisoners of Nazi dictatorial regime.

At the main camp of Auschwitz, Birkenau, and Monowitz, about 7,000 prisoners were freed, and the soldiers discovered the corpses of about 600 prisoners who had been shot by the withdrawing Nazi SS or who had succumbed to exhaustion. An additional 500 prisoners were liberated in the Auschwitz sub-camps in Stara Kuźnia, Blachownia Śląska, Świętochłowice, Wesoła, Libiąż, Jawiszowice, and Jaworzno.

Over 230 Soviet soldiers, including the commander of the 472nd regiment, Col. Siemen Lvovich Besprozvanny, died in combat while liberating the main camp and the Polish city of Oświęcim.

No one knows exactly how many people were sent to Auschwitz, or how many died there since the Nazis did not keep registration records on the people who were exterminated immediately upon arrival at Auschwitz. However, historians estimate that between 1940 and 1945, the Nazis sent at least 1.3 million people to Auschwitz and about 1.1 million died or were killed there.

May this never happen again.

The authors are students at St Margaret College Senior Secondary School, Verdala, Cospicua.