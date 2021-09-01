A total of 76 people tested positive for COVID overnight, while a further 49 recovered.

There were no deaths linked to the virus over the past 24 hours, meaning Malta now has 683 active cases.

Of these, 31 are being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are receiving intensive treatment.

The new cases were detected out of 4,043 swab tests.

Vaccination

According to health data, 797,017 doses of Astra Zeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccination was administered over the past months.

So far, 412,767 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.