Three-quarters of post-secondary and tertiary students use buses as their main means of transport to get to educational institutions, according to a study by Malta Public Transport.

The service provider said the study shed light on the travel patterns of over 2,000 students from various institutions including the University of Malta (26%), Junior College (21%), MCAST (29%) and other post-secondary schools.

Some 65% of students claimed they have used the bus daily in the past six months.

The study, which was carried out during February and March, also indicated that 91% of students would be willing to walk an additional five minutes to get to a bus stop that served a direct and faster route.

Similarly, 90% would use public transport more if journey times were reduced by 25%.

Nearly nine in 10 (87%) of students consider a bus service with a frequency of 15 minutes to be efficient.

MPT said this meant that demand for public transport would increase if buses were more frequent and took less time to arrive at their destination.

