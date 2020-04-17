Almost 80,000 employees have applied for a wage supplement being handed out by the government to those working in sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that a total of 16,970 applications have been received since the schemes were unveiled in March. This amounts to an estimated 76,976 employees across various sectors.

Businesses are eligible for either a full monthly wage supplement of €800 per employee, or a partial supplement.

Schembri said an estimated 4,026 applications from companies impacted by the outbreak have been received so far while there were 12,161 applications from the self-employed. A further 783 applications from those in partnerships and other working relationships have also been submitted.

The minister said that the numbers will continue to increase in the coming days and weeks and iterated the process was “not a race”. Handing out of supplements will not be based on a first-come first-served basis, he reassured.

A total of €4,945,865 for full-time workers have already been disbursed, he said. A further €325,380.30 have been handed out to part-time workers.

“Payments have started being handed out this week and cover until the end of April. They were backdated from March 9 to end of April to facilitate the process,” Schembri said.

Most of the applications received came from those in the tourism and accommodation sectors, restaurants and from those that provide some service to people.

“They are mainly those who have been shut down completely by the government’s instructions,” Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia said. The state agency is coordinating the schemes.

A number of applications for other schemes have also been received.

Telework scheme

298 applications received

77 applications approved

214 applications pending

64 applications approved and paid

Total paid: €81,124

Quarantine leave

1298 applications received

491 applications approved

807 applications pending

490 employees paid

Total paid: €49,350