The Philadelphia 76ers have fired head coach Doc Rivers after their exit from the NBA playoffs at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

The 76ers’ President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey said the decision came after a review of the season.

“Doc is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, a future Hall of Famer, and someone I respect immensely. We’re grateful for all he did in his three seasons here and thank him for the important impact he made on our franchise.

“After having the chance to reflect upon our season, we decided that certain changes are necessary to further our goals of competing for a championship,” he said.

The decision comes after the 112-88 loss to the Celtics in game seven of the Eastern Conference semi-finals on Sunday.

