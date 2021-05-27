Ben Simmons silenced the critics with a 22 point, nine rebound, eight assist performance as the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Washington Wizards 120-95 to grab a 2-0 playoff series lead on Wednesday.

Joel Embiid also scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the heavily-favoured Sixers got contributions from a number of players including starting power forward Tobias Harris, who had 19 points and nine rebounds.

