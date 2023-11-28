The Dinja Waħda 2023 Awards Ceremony, celebrating the success of the 2022/2023 scholastic year, recognised the outstanding achievement of 77 schools across Malta and Gozo through BirdLife Malta’s Dinja Waħda environmental education programme which is spread across all year groups from Kinder to Secondary level.

For another year, BOV was a proud collaborator in this educational initiative which focuses specifically on the green stakeholder Nowadays, with its commitment towards ESG, the Bank is prioritising the environment, and is a strong believer that educating future generations is key to changing the course for better quality of life. The environment is not only a tool that helps both our physical and mental health, but is a crucial component in the world around us. Through such collaborations, forming part of its ESG strategy, BOV continues to educate, sustain, and conserve our environmental heritage.

This ceremony also marked the launch of the new scholastic year of engagement (2023/2024), which is inaugurating a brand-new Action Guide for the Dinja Waħda programme. This programme is part of BirdLife Malta’s commitment to protecting wildlife and its habitats through nature-based learning activities. The programme is run in collaboration with BOV and the Directorate for Learning & Assessment Programmes.

The awards were presented by BirdLife Malta President, Darryl Grima, and Francesco Grech, a member of the CSR team within BOV respectively. Charles Azzopardi, Head of CSR at BOV, and BirdLife Malta CEO, Mark Sultana, were also present.

BOV and BirdLife Malta congratulated all the participating schools for their hard work and commitment towards implementing the Action Plan. They also expressed their gratitude towards the Dinja Waħda coordinators who ensure the running of the program in the different schools and support the teachers on a voluntary basis. Without these coordinators, students would not be able to develop their skills, knowledge, and values to protect the environment promoted through the Dinja Waħda programme.