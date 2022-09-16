A 77-year-old woman was grievously injured on Friday when she was hit by a car in Floriana.

The police said the accident happened in Pjazza Robert Sammut corner with Triq il-Kapuċċini, Floriana at 7.45am.

The victim was hit by a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 25-year-old woman from Valletta.

She was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.