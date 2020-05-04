A group of 78 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean on Sunday is still stranded on a cargo ship off the Italian island of Lampedusa.

A Malta government official told Times of Malta the cargo ship Marina is awaiting instructions from Rome to enter Lampedusa while NGO Alarm Phone pointed out the ship is in Malta’s search and rescue zone.

Tracking data shows the Marina is just off Lampedusa’s territorial waters.

According to Alarm Phone, the people on board are short of water and food, with six people needing “urgent” medical care.

“Malta once more refuses to take responsibility and risks the health of people in need,” Alarm Phone said in a Tweet.

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Monday said Malta would not budge in its stance of keeping migrants outside its territorial waters, as the country’s ports are closed.

The European Commission has in turn said it can play a role in relocating migrants once they have been allowed to disembark.

In a statement, 32 NGOs have called for an end to the migration impasse.

Almost 150 people are stranded out at sea in Malta’s search and rescue area, while Malta waits for other European states to step in and offer support, the NGOs lamented. Some are on board a Maltese tourist launch just outside territorial waters.

The NGOs said that while they recognised the challenges Malta and Italy faced, "these challenges cannot be used as an excuse to abdicate our responsibility to save lives and to ensure that the rights of all within our jurisdiction are safeguarded".

The NGOs added that this duty is not only a legal but also a moral imperative which can never be subjected to political conditions, such as the availability of concrete offers of relocation.