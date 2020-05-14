A total of €7.9 million has been paid out to those whose employment was dealt a blow by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Family Ministry said on Thursday that it had processed the seventh series of payments for affected employees, with the total expenditure reaching €8.8 million when adding up social security contributions.

Nearly all (98.8%) of the 10,263 applications have been processed.

Some 5,863 applicants received the benefit allocated to parents, medical conditions or disability while remaining in employment.

Another 501 have meanwhile stopped receiving benefits and returned to work.



Every beneficiary paid up till now has received on average €1,155 in financial aid. Most - 73.9% - are women.

Support in numbers

Since March 1 the Social Security Department has received more than 62,645 emails and 6,528 calls. Another 15,427 calls were recorded on the department's helpline 2590 3000 as of March 30.

A total of 9,419 telephone calls have been received on the helpline 25903030 since March 16, set up for the elderly who need to buy necessities, including medicine.



So far, Aġenzija Appoġġ has received 2,800 telephone calls from lonely people on the helpline 1772 and the Foundation for Social Welfare Services has handed out around 20,000 boxes of essential products to vulnerable families.