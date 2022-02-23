Another 79 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded overnight as two people died while being positive with the virus.

The victims are a 90-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man. Wednesday's deaths bring the toll up to 601.

Data released by the health authorities on Facebook shows 96 other people recovered from the virus.

This means Malta currently has 744 known active cases.

Of these, 44 are at Mater Dei Hospital, including three who are receiving intensive care.

The data also shows that 341,384 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.