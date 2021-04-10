Seventy-nine NGOs including some of Malta's largest civil society organisations have jointly called for the government to withdraw and new laws regarding fundraising and charity shops.

The new laws seek to strengthen transparency and accountability by NGOs collecting money to finance their activities. Passed last year, they are due to come into force in July.

But NGOs says the laws will add a lot of red tape to organisations that are not prepared for it and were introduced without any consultation, despite legislation for the sector encouraging it.

In a joint statement, the 79 NGOs said the new laws “are going further than their declared scope and in certain aspects are introducing unnecessary duplication of work that is going to result in a huge loss in financial income” for organisations that are already cash-strapped following the pandemic.

Signatories range from smaller NGOs to national ones such as Dar tal-Providenza, Puttinu Cares and Moviment Graffitti.

NGOs said the new laws were not practical and would put a “huge strain” on their resources.

“It would be a lot wiser to embark on serious consultations with all voluntary organisations for the best way forward to be found in this regard for the good of the voluntary sector, the organisations, employees, volunteers and beneficiaries,” the NGOs said.

They said the government should withdraw the new laws and start a serious consultation process to introduce better ones.

NGO signatories

1. Dar tal-Providenża VO/1066

2. Action for Breast Cancer Foundation VO/0058

3. Aditus Foundation VO/0512

4. African Media Association VO/0997

5. Alleanza Kontra l-Faqar VO/0816

6. Anti Poverty Forum VO/0271

7. Association of Podiatrists Malta VO/0588

8. Association of Speech Language Pathologists VO/0301

9. Assoċjazzjoni Radju Marija Malta VO/1584

10. Azzjoni Kattolika Maltija VO/1743

11. BoscoCrew VO/0716

12. Chorus Urbanus VO/1542

13. Dar Hosea VO/1365

14. Don Bosco Foundation VO/1725

15. Equal Partners Foundation VO/044

16. Families for Christ Community VO/1383

17. Fondazzjoni Arka VO/0032

18. Fondazzjoni Assistenza Soċjali VO/1571

19. Fondazzjoni Caritas Malta VO/1576

20. Fondazzjoni Kana VO/1269

21. Fondazzjoni Nazareth VO/0336

22. Fondazzjoni Opri Soċjali VO/1415

23. Fondazzjoni Sebħ VO/1622

24. Fondazzjoni U (Xandir Soċio Reliġjuż) VO/0276

25. Foundation of the Malta Emigrants’ Commission VO/1565

26. Friends of Villa Frere VO/0847

27. Għajnsielem Redcoats VO/1312

28. Ghana Mission Foundation VO/0486

29. Gozo NGO’s Association VO/0145

30. Gozo SPCA VO/0069

31. Grupp tal-Armar 6 ta’ Diċembru VO/1721

32. Home Away from Home VO/0774

33. Integra VO/0570

34. Jesuit Refugee Service Malta VO/0064

35. Koperazzjoni Internazzjonali – Malta (Kopin) VO/0200

36. Kunsill Nazzjonali tal-Anzjani EN 0017

37. Kunsill Studenti Universitarji KSU VO/0531

38. LifeNetwork Foundation VO/1070

39. Malta Association of Crohn’s & Colitis VO/379

40. Malta Association of Occupational Therapists VO/403

41. Malta Beekeepers’ Association VO/1527

42. Malta Federation of Professional Associations VO/0168

43. Malta Health Network VO/0076

44. Malta Trust Foundation VO/1761

45. Maltese Association of Social Workers VO/0189

46. Maltese Association of Youth Workers VO/0459

47. Maltese National Federation of the Past Pupils of Don Bosco VO/1250

48. Mental Health Association (Malta) VO/0317

49. Millenium Chapel VO/0022

50. Missio Malta VO/1178

51. Moviment Graffiti VO/0126

52. Moviment Kerygma VO/1383

53. Moviment Missjunarju Ġesù fil-Proxxmu VO/0140

54. National Association Pensioners VO/0255

55. OASI Foundation VO/0072

56. Oratorju Salesjan Dingli VO/1618

57. Osanna Pia Home – Salesians VO/080

58. Paulo Freire Institute Foundation VO/0009

59. Peace and Good Foundation VO/1301

60. Prisms VO/0357

61. Puttinu Cares Foundation VO/0087

62. Richmond Foundation VO/0017

63. Salesian Brigade VO/623

64. Salesian Oratory Sliema VO/079

65. Salesian Pastoral Youth Service VO/078

66. Savio Athletics Club VO/1077

67. Savio Salesian Youth VO/1956

68. Society of Radiographers Malta VO/0648

69. Society of St Vincent De Paule VO/1370

70. SOS Malta VO/0063

71. St Jeanne Antide Foundation VO/0005

72. St. Patrick’s Past Pupils and Friends of Don Bosco Association VO/1870

73. The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation VO/1633

74. The Genetic and Genetic Counselling Association, Malta VO/1831

75. The Past Pupils & Friends of Don Bosco, Salesian Oratory, Sliema VO/1720 76. Women’s Rights Foundation VO/0880

77. YMCA Valletta VO/0028

78. Youth Alive Foundation VO/0777

79. Żgħażagħ Azzjoni Maltija (ZAK) VO/1051