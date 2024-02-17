A 79-year-old man has died after falling from his own balcony at his residence in Safi on Saturday afternoon, the police have said.

The police received a call for assistance at about 4pm and they rushed to the residence in Triq iż-Żurrieq, Ħal Safi.

Initial investigations indicate that the man fell from a height of approximately one storey.

The man was given first aid by a medical team and rushed to Mater Dei hospital, where he was soon after certified dead.

An inquiry into the incident is being led by duty magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.

Police investigations are underway.