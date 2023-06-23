A 79-year-old woman is in critical condition after encountering difficulty while swimming yesterday evening.

Police said in a statement on Friday that a request for assistance was made in Fajtata Bay in Marsascala at 7 pm on Thursday.

Members of the Civil Protection Department rushed to the scene and brought the woman to shore while a medical team also provided assistance.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment and was certified as being in critical condition.

Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi has opened an inquiry into the case and a police investigation is still ongoing.