The seventh edition of the Malta International Organ Festival, being held in various locations around Malta and Gozo until December 4, is featuring a number of international and local musicians who will be interpreting various compositions by Maltese and foreign composers.

This year’s festival is especially dedicated to composer Ludwig van Beethoven on the occasion of his 250th birth anniversary.

Mezzo-soprano Felicitas C. Brunke from Germany and Natalia Rakhmatulina from Russia on the organ opened the festival yesterday with a concert at Our Lady of Pompeii parish church, Marsaxlokk. The organ in this church has just been restored by Mascioni with the help of Robert Buhagiar.

The second concert is taking place in Gozo today at 7.30pm at Xewkija parish church on the Gallo-Farley organ, where Maltese organist Franco Cefai will perform alongside trumpeter Jason Camilleri.

A very important part of the festival – a performance by Wayne Marshall on the organ – is taking place at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta, on Friday, November 27, at 7.30pm.

Marshall, a conductor, virtuoso organist and solo pianist, will be playing themes from compositions by Beethoven.

Seating at these events is limited due to social distancing restrictions. All measures and precautions as instructed by the health authorities are being strictly adhered to. For the full programme, visit www.maltainternational­organfestival.com.