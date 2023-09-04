The communications authority received 65 complaints in the first half of the year, most of which were linked to electronic communications services.

In all, it received 65 complaints - four per cent less than the number of complaints it received between January and June of 2022.

83 per cent were related to internet, TV, mobile and fixed telephony services while 17% were related to postal services.

Between January and June, the authority also received 365 enquiries on various matters related to the sectors it regulates.

Around half of the complaints were about quality of service.

The MCA meanwhile conducts regular test calls and measures the time taken for a telephone call to be answered by a provider’s customer care agent.

Between January and June, it carried out 888 such calls.

99% of calls made towards EPIC Communications Ltd were answered within five minutes, 65% of calls made towards GO plc were answered within five minutes and 87% of calls made towards Melita Ltd were answered within five minutes.

The MCA also conducted test calls to MaltaPost’s customer care telephony service: 51% of the calls were answered within two minutes.