Police have yet to question the car dealers linked to a suspected mileage tampering scam, even as the consumer authority wraps up its investigation after 80 cases were “resolved amicably”.

In June it was revealed that two second-hand car dealers – Rokku and Tal-Qasab – were selling Japan-imported used cars with lower mileage counts than the cars had accumulated.

Almost three months since the scam was exposed, the police continue to refuse to provide an update on the case, saying that since an investigation is under way “it would not be prudent to divulge further information”.

However, sources familiar with the case revealed that the police have yet to question the two dealers.

Nobody from Rokku Autodealer in Għaxaq or Tal-Qasab in Santa Venera has so far been charged with any criminal offence.

Both dealers continue to operate, advertising their Japan car imports on Facebook.

When the case first made headlines, car owners whose vehicles were tampered with were asked to formally complain to the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA). The authority had said it would investigate the claim and coordinate compensation.

After Times of Malta published a guide to help people verify the true mileage of their imported cars, angry customers confirmed they had tens of thousands of kilometres wiped off their second-hand Mazdas and Toyotas.

83 complaints made by consumers

A spokesperson for the authority yesterday said that since the rigged odometer scam was exposed, 83 complaints have been made by consumers who were impacted.

“Ninety-six per cent of these were resolved amicably. The remaining three complaints are ongoing cases,” the spokesperson said.

When asked about further investigation, the MCCAA said any criminal proceedings would be handled by the police.

Asked about the compensation offered to the car owners, the spokesperson said they had received either a partial refund, a full refund or had their car transferred back to the dealer.

The spokesperson did not divulge the total amount refunded.

'Very foul practice'

On Wednesday, one of the world’s largest exporters of used cars confirmed it had severed ties with the two dealers.

SBT Japan, a leading global exporter of used cars, told election candidate Arnold Cassola that it was no longer doing business with them as it considered their behaviour to be “a very foul practice to follow”.

Cassola also raised doubts about the ongoing investigation, asking why consumer minister Julia Farrugia Portelli “seems to be happy with a behind-the-scenes private settlement”.

He asked why the police had not yet arraigned the two dealers in court, since this was a criminal offence of “massive proportions”.