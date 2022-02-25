Another 80 new COVID-19 cases were recorded overnight but there were no deaths for the second day in a row.

Data released by the health authorities on Facebook shows 88 other patients recovered from the virus.

This means Malta currently has 725 known active cases.

Of these, 45 are at Mater Dei Hospital, including three who are receiving intensive care.

The data also shows that 342,014 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.