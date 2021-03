An 80-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident at Ta’ Qali on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Kbira at 9.30am.

The victim, who lives in Naxxar, was driving a Mitsubishi that was involved in a collision with an Opel that was being driven by a 24-year-old man from Siġġiewi.

The police are investigating.