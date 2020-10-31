An 80-year-old woman has died while suffering from COVID-19, becoming the 62nd virus patient to die in Malta.

The elderly woman was being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital and died late on Friday evening, health authorities said when announcing her death.

She was admitted to hospital on October 9 and tested positive for the virus four days later, on October 13.

The Health Ministry offered her relatives its condolences and urged people to follow public health guidelines to minimise the spread of the virus.