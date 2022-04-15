On April 15, 1942, during the height of the siege on Malta in World War II, King George VI awarded the country the George Cross, a medal of his own design created to reward civilians who commit acts of military gallantry.

As the Maltese of the day endured constant shelling, it was the first time the award was awarded collectively to a nation of people and, since then, the medal has been worn as a mark of honour on Malta’s flag.

But as time went by, public sentiment about the George Cross has become more complex over the years with some maintaining that the cross is an important military honour is a staple of the nation’s identity while others argue that it is a colonial symbol that belongs in history books and not on the nation's flag.

RELATED STORIES Why Malta was awarded the George Cross 80 years ago

History researcher Simon Cusens said that with the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces bringing war to Europe’s doorstep, there has never been a more timely moment to reflect on the symbolism of the George Cross.

“When we see a crucifix, we do not call it a Roman torture device, although it is factually correct to do so, it is more commonly understood as a symbol for Christian salvation and life after death,” Cusens said.

“Similarly, I would be making a fool of myself if I went to the museum to look at a Caravaggio masterpiece and referred to it as an old piece of canvas splashed with some oil paint. It would be a disservice to refer to such a masterpiece based only on its physical qualities.”

“This is the same bone of contention surrounding the George Cross, calling it a piece of tin is a cliche and a disservice to the symbolism inherent to the medal as well as why it was awarded to us.”

The aftermath of shelling in Valletta. Photo courtesy of Simon Cusens

A sign of bravery

The position of the George Cross on the flag in the top left corner, Cusens said, is meant to evoke the feeling of the country wearing the medal on its own chest. With the flagstaff as a stand-in for the human heart, the medal is placed in the top left corner much in the same way a person would wear their most important and valorous medal closest to their heart.

The design of the medal itself is also set to evoke feelings of bravery. With the Christian cross in the backdrop, the medal bears the effigy of the Christian saint St George astride on his horse slaying the dragon.

“There are two very important symbols happening here, the symbolism of a medal awarded for military gallantry and the symbolism with Chrisitan connotations of good surmounting evil,” Cusens said.

“It was no coincidence that the King chose to award this to Malta at the time, we were essentially in the same situation that many Ukrainian cities find themselves today.”

“With a tiny population of 250,000 at the time, on average some 10 people were dying everyday and April was the worst month of the entire siege.”

“So right in the middle of a desperate situation, the King calls for desperate measures and hastily writes the citation in his own hand, another highly symbolic gesture.”

“Now, how do you immortalise the awarding of a medal for endurance and respect that will be "long famous in history"? The King in his wisdom decided to sew the George cross on our flag to symbolise the entire nation wearing the medal and to be closest to its heart.”

People standing outside a public air raid shelter in Valletta. Photo: Imperial War Museum

Whatsmore, he added, such a prominent place ensures that new generations will never forget why it was awarded.

“Every time a child asks why the George Cross is on the flag we are closing the loop and ensuring that such terrible times will never be forgotten,” Cusens said.

“Because it was not just a run of the mill ‘bad time’ - nothing to date had compared to the forces of Nazism and fascism.”

He also rejects the notion that Malta was dragged into the war against its will as a consequence of being a British colony at the time.

“There were uncolonised sovereign nations that chose to remain neutral during the war and were still attacked, like Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium for example,” he said.

“It is not true that the Maltese died for foreigners, we took up arms as a nation against the forces of tyranny and oppression and as we see the aggression with which Russia has attacked Ukraine, there has never been a more valid reason to keep the George Cross.”

The remains of a house in Valletta after heavy bombing. Photo: Imperial War Museum

“It is to never erase the importance of resistance, the suffering, the endurance, the hunger, the pain, the sweat, the tears, the disabilities and even the psychological anguish that people had to live with for the rest of their lives.”

“The George Cross embodies the combined efforts of a nation under siege as well as the spirit of its defenders.”

Colonial symbol

However, others, such as historiographer Charles Xuereb, feel that the George Cross has a more loaded history and should perhaps be relegated to history books, rather than the nation’s flag.

“The George Cross should always enjoy the highest place of honour in a war museum,” he said.

“In 1942, it was justly conferred upon our valiant forebears. When 18 months later the head of the British Empire put it on the 800-year old national flag of one of his colonies – politically intended to cut the umbilical cord the island had with Italy for centuries – nobody bothered. In war-torn Malta, the people were destitute and sarcastically interpreted the George Cross as Guh Chbir (great hunger).”

“Today, after a global academic and popular condemnation of empires often described as ‘criminal’, the George Cross on the flag is not only an anachronism, but it denigrates the international image of the Maltese nation depicting it as one that still clings to its past colonisation.”

The gutted remains of the Royal Opera House in Valletta. Photo courtesy of Simon Cusens

“Unfortunately, this is the result of a persisting colonial mentality, through which Maltese society, consenting to a foreign imperial medal on its highest public space of identity, demeans its sense of real independence,” Xuereb continues.

“Regrettably, many more do not give a hoot about the flag, since they were brought up with a sense of apathy towards national identity, believing that being ‘somewhat British’ is always better than ‘plain Maltese’. They suffer from a maladie historique, which blocks one’s own identity through the adulation of the colonisers.”

“Conversely, the George Cross on the flag exposes the people’s credence that colonialism had offered an identity grander than their own.”

A symbol of sacrifice

Arist Cordina, son of decorated war veteran Charles Cordina, who passed away last year, feels it is important to recognise the sacrifices of the Maltese during the war.

“I do feel the George Cross must remain on our flag, it was an honour, a well-deserved recognition for such valour shown at the time,” he said.

“It has chiselled today's present, although I don't believe we particularly deserve the honour of having the cross on our flag anymore, yet removing it would only mean our ancestors would have sacrificed themselves for nothing.”

A car camouflaged to blend into the rubble sits parked among the remains of a building. Photo: Imperial War Museum

“I feel very sorry that we don't value that symbol enough, and moreover, I'm sorry we don't live up to the values our ancestors had back then. I am a member of the George Cross Island Association both to honour the promise I made to my father and to honour those who gave their lives so that I could have a present and future.”

A symbol of recognition

Artist Keit Bonnici, who has tackled the subject of the George Cross in his work before, feels that the debate around the George Cross raises important conversations about national identity.

“The George Cross was given to us by King George VI of Britain. The king ordered this civilian medal to be designed as an object of his recognition towards the people he owns and defines,” Bonnici said.

“The George Cross debate is a challenging one that forces us to think about our past, present and future collective identity. Here emerges the post-colonial theory through which we can critically explore the legacy of colonialism. We have been defined in a manner that was useful for the colonisers which hindered our ability to represent and define ourselves.”

“I think we have to critically collectively acknowledge that we have been colonised. Being colonised has its specific consequences on who and how we are at present. The mechanics of how we think of ourselves and our ability to define ourselves.”

“I was asked if I think the George Cross is still relevant in the present-day and the answer is, absolutely, as a tool to critically ask questions on how we form our identity if it is merely left at the War Museum at Fort St Elmo. Identity is in flux.”