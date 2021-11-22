Over 800 individuals have objected to the Planning Authority against Fortina’s newest application for a pontoon to service its catamaran in Balluta Bay, a group of NGOs and local councils said on Monday.

The application - PA 07251/21 –provides for the building of a larger pontoon on the same site of another, already-approved, application which is currently being appealed before the environmental tribunal (EPRT).

"This latest application is further proof of the insatiable greed of certain companies and their total disregard for existing planning policies, the people’s wellbeing and environmental integrity. The pontoon is planned in the middle of a swimming zone, and a zone that is unequivocally not designated as a ferry/landing place in the Local Plan," the councils and NGOs said.

They said the 33-meter tourist catamaran will be going in and out of the bay 22 times a day.

"The ferry will pollute the small bay as well as displace the swimming, sports and recreational activities taking place there. To make matters worse, the area in question is congested by excessive commercialisation and the same company has already taken over a large part of the Sliema coast through its Captain Morgan cruises and their activities. Thus, Fortina’s attempted expansion into Balluta Bay constitutes an act of reprehensible greed that seeks to shamelessly steal from the people the little public space that is left in the area," the group's said.

"The people will clearly not accept further erosion of their quality of life and are committed to fighting against the occupation of public spaces by commercial interests, using both legal and direct actions if necessary," they added.

The statement was signed by the local councils of St. Julian's and Swieqi as well as Din l-Art Ħelwa, Extinction Rebellion Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust Malta, Ramblers Association and Rota.