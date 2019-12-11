Some 800 tons of construction waste and other material have been removed from two areas within Majjistral Park.

The Environment Authority said the waste was removed from the area known as il-Prajjet, close to Anchor Bay and Ix-Xagħra Il-Ħamra, close to Manikata.

Invasive alien species were also removed from these protected areas, including prickly pear and wattle/acacia trees which were taking over the garrigue habitat and the native plants and trees within.

ERA will be planting indigenous species where the works took place.

Further works, planned for next year, include further removal of invasive alien species, restoration of habitats through rehabilitation and/or forestation, the planting of indigenous plants as well as the restoration of rubble walls and a water reservoir, the authority said.