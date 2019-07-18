Passengers passing through Malta International Airport in August were up 8.4 per cent in August, compared to the same month last year.

The summer holidays rush meant August was a busy month at MIA with about 823,653 passengers passing through by the end of the month.

Growth in passenger numbers was registered on the back of an increase of 5.8 per cent in aircraft movements and a 7.6 per cent increase in seat capacity, the MIA said.

Moreover, seat load factor - how efficiently airlines can fill up their aircrafts - for improved marginally over the same month last year to stand at 88 per cent.

The airport’s top drivers of passenger traffic were the UK (+3.1 per cent), Italy (+0.4 per cent), Germany (+24.7 per cent), France (+13.7 per cent) and Spain (+9.3 per cent).

"The solid performance of these markets was fuelled by MIA’s summer schedule featuring 16 developments, including the introduction of several new routes and improved flight frequencies on a number of existing routes," the statement read.

Reacting, the Tourism Ministry welcomed the latest figures, saying these were a record for the tourism and aviation industries.

The results were the fruit of efforts to introduce additional routes as well as the improvement of other, already existing ones.