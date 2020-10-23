€800,000 have been allocated over two years to help regional councils carry out their new functions, Local Government Minister José Herrera said on Friday.

He said that as part of the local government reform, regional councils are being assigned new functions to support and assist local councils in the implementation of some of their duties.

In the last budget, Herrera said, a measure was announced through which the regional councils will be able to hire a number of professionals to achieve the appropriate levels in their functions for the benefit of residents.



Each regional council will have the opportunity to hire a team of not more than six people, who are specialised or qualified in culture, well-being, the environment, administration and funding, ICT, and waste management.



Herrera stated the measure will lead to higher quality in the service provided, including activities and initiatives, and lead to more effective communication and coordination between the regional councils, the local councils and the local government division.

This is being done for citizens to enjoy a better quality of life in their communities, he said.