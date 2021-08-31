The Conventual Franciscan friars recently marked the 80th anniversary of the martyrdom of St Maximilian Kolbe.

Special prayers for families, especially parents, were held at the Franciscan church in Victoria.

The prayers were led by Fr Guardian Joseph Xerri. A concelebrated Mass was led by Fr Baskal Magro and Fr George Attard.

Maximilian Kolbe was a Polish catholic priest and Conventual Franciscan friar who volunteered to die in place of Franciszek Gajowniiczek in the German death camp of Auschwitz, in German-occupied Poland during World War II.

Gajowniiczek told the story himself: “Fr Kolbe told the commandant, ‘I want to go instead of the man who was selected. He has a wife and family. I am alone. I am a Catholic priest’.”

Gajowniczek said the Gestapo commandant agreed to the switch.

Fr Kolbe had been active in promoting the veneration of the Immaculate Virgin Mary, founding and supervising the monastery of Niepokalanów near Warsaw, operating an amateur-radio station, and founding or running several other organisations and publications.

On October 10, 1982, Pope John Paul II canonised Kolbe and declared him a martyr of charity.

The pope also declared him ‘Patron Saint of Our Difficult Century’.

His feast day is August 14, the day of his death.