A total of 81 persons were on Sunday fined €100 fine each during police patrols held to ensure that there are no groups of four or more people in public places.

This is one of the measures being undertaken by the health authorities to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

For the third day running, no one was found breaching obligatory quarantine during the 478 inspections carried out in the past 24 hours.

Two establishments - a kiosk in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and a bar in Ħamrun - were found to have breached the regulations imposed for them to remain closed.

The owners were fined €3,000 each, with the Ħamrun bar also being served with an enforcement notice.

A total 1,030 inspections were carried out the past 24 hours. Abuses can be reported on 2169 2447.

