Updated 2.40pm

An 81-year-old man was accused in court on Tuesday of having sexually abused a five-year-old girl at his Msida home on Monday.

Carmelo Refalo, who appeared to be somewhat hard of hearing, pleaded not guilty to defilement of the minor, facilitating her defilement, committing sexual acts with a person under the age of 16, committing a non-consensual sexual act as well as committing such alleged wrongdoing while under a probation order handed down in 2020.

No details of the case emerged during the hearing, with much of it having been held behind closed doors, including video testimony by the alleged victim and her father.

Sources later told Times of Malta that the accused was granted bail. He must sign a bail book twice weekly, deposit €5,000 and provide a personal guarantee of €15,000.

Prosecuting Inspector Kylie Borg informed the court that the accused and the alleged victim were not related.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit presided.

Inspectors Kylie Borg and Colin Sheldon prosecuted, assisted by AG lawyer Darlene Grima.

Lawyers Ludvic Caruana and Janice Borg were defence counsel.