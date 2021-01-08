An 81-year-old woman from Birkirkara was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Naxxar on Friday.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Giuseppe Stivala at 3.30pm.
The victim was a passenger in a Chevrolet Matiz that was being driven by a 54-year-old woman from Birkirkara. It was involved in a collision with a Mini Paceman that was being driven by a 53-year-old woman from Swieqi.
The police are investigating.
