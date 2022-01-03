A total of 812 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, as the number of patients in hospital rose to 122. Seven remain in intensive care.

One day earlier, there were 110 patients in hospital, on a day when 747 new cases were reported. The lower number of cases reported on Sunday was however correlated to the lower number of swab tests taken the previous day.

No data on the number of swab tests carried on Sunday was available at the time of writing.

The Health Department said there are now 13,260 active cases.

An easing of quarantine rules came into force on Monday, reducing the time that fully vaccinated people need to be in quarantine if they contract the virus or are primary contacts. The graphic below was issued by the Department of Information.

As of Sunday, 227,648 people had received a vaccine booster dose. Registration for booster doses is available to all adult residents, through https://vaccin.gov.mt/.