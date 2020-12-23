Eighty-two new COVID-19 cases were detected between Tuesday and Wednesday while five more patients died, as Malta’s virus death toll tipped over 200.

Statistics provided by the Health Ministry noted that 132 virus patients recovered overnight.

The new cases were detected from 2,609 swab tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 3.14 per cent. The positivity rate indicates what share of tests turn out to be positive.

A graphic published by the Health Ministry to share details about new virus cases listed 201 COVID-19 deaths – five more than were listed on Tuesday’s graphic.

No details about the five victims were available at the time of writing.

According to the data, there were 1,498 active virus cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci was holding a weekly briefing about the COVID-19 situation in Malta when data was released.