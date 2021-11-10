An 82-year-old has been left gutted after a change in COVID-19 rules forced him to cancel a trip to Egypt that would have made his lifelong dream of visiting the Nile and the pyramids come true.

Joseph Peel said on Tuesday it was a shock to find out he would not be able to go on his trip, especially since Egypt was moved onto the so-called ‘dark red’ list just two days after he had finalised his booking.

Travel from countries on the dark red list is banned because of the large amount of coronavirus cases there and anyone coming back to Malta from the places on this list must get permission from the public health authorities prior to travelling.

Peel told Times of Malta that it has been his lifelong dream to visit Egypt. So, together with his wife, he decided to book a trip there, especially since both of them are in good health.

“We got the clearance from our doctor and then booked everything through a travel agent,” he said.

“We were all set to go and I was so excited I would finally get to visit the Nile and the pyramids. But, just two days after I booked the trip, we learned that Egypt had been moved onto the dark red list,” Peel added.

His dreams were dashed further when, a few days later, he received confirmation from the health authorities that he would not be granted permission to return from Egypt.

Permission to travel from countries on the dark red list is only granted in instances deemed as exceptional by the Superintendent of Public Health. This was not the case with the 82-year-old’s trip.

According to Peel, he paid €4,000 for the trip as well as an additional €260 for two visas that would have granted him entry into Egypt.

The couple also took out insurance ahead of the trip. However, this did not cover cancellation because of a change in a country’s status.

“The insurance would only cover the costs if we got sick, which we didn’t,” Peel said, admitting he was aware the trip was non-refundable but had hoped that the travel agency would be more understanding.

While Peel says he has now resigned himself to missing out on the trip for now, he hopes to be able to go to Egypt at some point in the future.

“I know the money cannot be refunded but if, maybe, we can somehow be able to go another time, I would be happy with that,” he said.

“I am now one of those who is stuck in limbo because of a situation beyond my control.”