Customs officers seized 8,220 contraband cigarettes from a bar and garage in Zabbar on Thursday.

A raid was carried out after months of surveillance work.

https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/2900-contraband-cigarettes-seized-from-bar-in-paola.731398

The inspectors searched the suspect's bar, car and garage assisted by the police.

Over the past few days Customs inspectors seized 15,420 cigarettes in four investigations.

The Customs Department explained that out-of-court settlements in cases involving the sale or consumption of contraband cigarettes start with a minimum fine of €1,500. Court penalties range from €3,500 up to a maximum of €25,000.

The department urged the public to report any suspected contraband activities, even anonymously on telephone 25685124.