Customs' sniffer dog Stan sniffed out 84 bird skins at MaltaPost's sorting facility.

Stan was carrying out routine parcel screening by the Canine Unit, looking out for potential illicit goods imported through the postal system.

Stan flagged a large parcel that was subsequently opened by customs officials stationed at the facility.

A total of 84 bird skins, wrapped in scotch tape, were discovered in the parcel.

Environmental and Resources Authority officials were informed about the discovery and the skins were seized by customs pending investigations.