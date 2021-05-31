A total of 84% of the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto has been completed, minister Carmelo Abela said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Abela said work on completing Labour's 2017 election promises had continued, despite the pandemic.

He said the government had successfully rolled in tangible measures that made a difference in people’s lives.

Of the 722 promises found in Labour’s manifesto, Abela said 100 measures had been completed in the past 12 months.

Giving a rundown, Abela mentioned the Marsa flyover, vertical gardens, the extension of the IIP scheme, community policing and the public holidays falling on weekend being given back to workers.

The minister did not give an indication when Labour’s proposals will be 100% complete.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has said he will only call a general election once all Labour’s proposals have been implemented.

The PM has dismissed calls for Abela to resign in the wake of him being implicated in a bank heist. Abela denies involvement.