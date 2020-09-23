An 84-year-old male coronavirus patient has died, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The man is the 25th COVID-19 patient in Malta to die.

The ministry said that the man tested positive on September 18. He was admitted to the Infectious Diseases Unit at Mater Dei, where he died late on Tuesday night.

He had underlying health conditions, the ministry said as it offered his family members condolences.

It appealed to the public to follow the health department's advice, including frequently washing your hands, adopting social distancing and using masks.

The past days have been Malta’s worst since the start of the pandemic with a number of people dying and record numbers of new cases recorded. Another man, aged 86, died on Tuesday and two men, aged 98 and 83, on Monday.