There were around 84,000 passengers arriving and departing from Malta International Airport in the first three weeks of July, the airport said.

The figure represents a fraction of the airport's usual traffic flows. According to MIA statistics, almost 800,000 passengers passed through the airport in July 2019.

The airport was reopened partially on July 1 following the COVID-19 pandemic closure. More countries were added to the list of safe countries on July 15.

In a notice on the Malta Stock Exchange, MIA said that while every precautionary measure has been taken by the company to ensure that travelling guests can enjoy the safest and most seamless airport experience, everyone’s cooperation remained crucial to maintaining a safe environment that allowed travellers to feel at ease.



People who will be flying through Malta International Airport soon were reminded that the airport’s COVID-19 page gathered all the information travellers needed prior to their trip.