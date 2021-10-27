Some €843.7 million were spent on social security benefits between January and September of this year, an increase of 3.3% or €27.2 million when compared to the same period last year, data by the National Statistics Office shows.

The Government has spent €693.6 million on contributory benefits this year, an increase of 3.4% from 2020, the NSO said.

Pensions saw the largest increase at €32.9 million, as the number of people receiving the two-thirds pensioner rose by 2,280 this year while those who receive a widow’s pension have seen an additional € 4.1 million added to the spend.

Lower spending was reported on COVID-19 benefits, with €13.9 million paid out last year.

Spending on non-contributory benefits rose by 2.8 per cent when compared to 2020, with the disability pensions/allowance increasing by €2.3 million, supplementary allowance by €1.8 million, child allowance by €1.6 million and the total in-work benefit by €0.6 million.

A lower outlay was recorded on the old-age pension, which decreased by €1.3 million, total social assistance by €0.6 million, non-contributory bonus by €0.3 million and medical assistance by €0.1 million.

Between January and September, the largest number of contributory beneficiaries was recorded under the two-thirds pension, which is being received by 54,870 people. This category also recorded the largest increase in recipients of contributory benefits. The biggest drop in recipients was registered in the COVID-19 parent benefit.

Children’s allowance saw the highest number of non-contributory recipients, with 43,587 making use of the benefit, while the in-work benefit recorded the largest increase of new recipients (1,306). The children’s allowance saw the largest drop in recipients, with 819 fewer people registered for the benefit.